Frank Camacho Helps Make 11-Year-Old’s Dream Come True (Video)

Cole Shelton
Frank Camacho
UFC lightweight Frank Camacho has made a kid’s wish come true.

A few years back, Camacho met Kaleb Cruz, who asked for a picture with him. From then on the UFC fighter knew he would meet him again and remembered who he was.

MARTIAL ARTS IS MORE THAN JUST PUNCHING AND KICKING! . Congratulations to Kaleb "The Yigo Mangler" Cruz on his 3rd round TKO stoppage win. He was the better man tonight. His timing was on point and the body shots wore me down. I definitely learned a lot, and will be back for my next showing in the cage. Thanks Kaleb for the fight, I am inspired and a better man after today. Si Yuus Maase braddah man! . . There are too many people to thank, I hope I dont miss anyone. Frank & Marie Cruz and family. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to train and share the cage w/ Kaleb. Such an amazing dude! The @makeawishguamcnmi team that made the introduction for this awesome event to happen. The @spk22mma familia for facilitating and helping make this event possible. Founder: @melchormanibusan Announcer: @markbmendiola Cut Man: @ssg.peter.alvarez @xoxo.beans Ref: @rayneewayne Corner: @kurukuru_pa671 @matrat_okidokes22 My wife/videographer @sarah.filush.camacho 😘 Aaron Pierce for the Trophies. And ALL OF YOU that tuned in and showed Kaleb all the love and support for his Championship bout. BIBA MARIANAS 🇬🇺🇲🇵

“Right off the bat, you could tell he was super excited and was sizing me up,” Camacho told MMA Junkie. “After the photo, I told him it was a pleasure to meet him, and after a few back-and-forths, he said one day he was going to fight and beat me. From then, I remembered the name.”

Then, after some messages of good luck before his fight, Camacho decided they should hold a fight between the two. So, he made it happen, and Cruz decided to play a prank on him by making him walk out to Baby Shark.

“Kaleb is a great kid with great energy,” Camacho said. “I knew we would all have a blast. … One thing led to another, and it was so awesome to have so much support from my teammates, families, coaches and Guam. I mentioned to everyone that came, they really all just came to see me get my ass whooped.

“The crowd was chanting his name on his walkout. He used my fight song, by the way: ‘Eye of the Tiger.’ The announcer made me come out to ‘Baby Shark.’ Go figure.”

The fight was set for three, 90-second rounds, yet Cruz TKO’d Camacho in the third round. Now, the UFC fighter is eyeing a rematch with him.

“There is a huge connection two fighters have when you share the cage and fight,” Camacho said. “I have a very unique relationship with all my previous opponents in my career. It was real nice to share the cage with Kaleb. I know we will always have that, and for that I’m thankful for him. I told him he owes me a rematch – and that I will be gunning for him.”

It was a dream come true for Kaleb Cruz and all made possible because of Frank Camacho. Watch the full fight video below:

Read more at: https://FrankTheCrank.com Cruz and Camacho went head-to-heart for three 90 second rounds of MMA action at the Spike 22 gym in Tamuning. Cruz, the heavy favorite, put on display all his MMA talents, defeating Camacho in the 3rd round after peppering the UFC star with body shots in the early rounds. Cruz would score knock downs in each round before forcing referee Wayne Mantanane to stop the fight late in the 3rd. Kaleb admitted that Camacho was actually his favorite UFC fighter and Cruz couldn’t hold back how excited he was just to get in the ring with Camacho, after getting his hand raised in victory of course. Kaleb Cruz defeats Frank “The Crank’ Camacho via TKO to become the new World MMA Champion.

