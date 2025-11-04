Francis Ngannou Slams Jake Paul “Grow up,” After Rude Comments from the YouTuber

Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul have been engaging in quite the social media back-and-forth after reports emerged about the former being offered a short-notice fight against the latter. The Paul fight with Gervonta Davis, which was planned for the 14th, has since been scrapped because of ongoing legal issues Davis is facing regarding alleged domestic violence issues.

A statement was put out stating that Paul would be fighting on Netflix at a future point before 2025 elapses, and rumors regarding potential opponents for ‘The Problem Child’ began popping up. Ngannou did an interview with TMZ Sports, laughing off the offer and even felt like it was disrespectful to him to throw down with the influencer.

Eventually, this began a sizable thread of tweets with Paul making to his personal X page and saying,

“Dear Francis – just say you already got humiliated in boxing and are scared to lose to Jake Paul. I accept that. You are light work my friend. Stuck in mud.”

The lineal MMA heavyweight champion would then fire off a retort to the combat sports disruptor, as Ngannou stated,

“Choose your words wisely boy. I agree that you need someone to discipline you for what you did to Mike Tyson, but stay in your lane.

Francis Ngannou to Jake Paul: “we are still not in the same lane”

Jake Paul was not long to generate yet another retweet, as Paul responded,

“My lane helped your lane. I spoke up for you over and over again. No more. Look at yourself in the mirror. God don’t like ugly. Maybe the truth is you are a fake holier than thou actor, when it’s always been just about you. Maybe use your platform to speak on the youth of your country (posting a flag ain’t it), instead of doing tmz interviews like a con man to talk about me. Reality check…I sleep you in boxing and Jon Jones does in…

Francis Ngannou then fired off the last volley, as of this writing, as Ngannou retorted,