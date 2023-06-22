Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and recent PFL (Professional Fighters League) singing, Francis Ngannou has been backed to make a potential professional boxing debut on a planned December pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia – in a discussed pairing with former championship challenger, Derek Chisora, according to rumors heard by Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Francis Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from combat sports competition since he headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year, successfully unifying the heavyweight titles in a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane in Anaheim, California.

And penning terms on a multi-fight deal with the Peter Murray-led PFL earlier this year ahead of an expected return to professional mixed martial arts competition next year, Francis Ngannou has been tipped to make a professional boxing debut first and foremost later this annum.

Francis Ngannou linked with boxing debut against Derek Chisora in December

Continually linked with a fight against the likes of current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, as well as a pairing with former world champion, Anthony Joshua – according to Hearn, rumors suggest the Cameroonian could now be lined up to fight former two-time WBC gold chaser, Chisora in the Middle East at the end of this year.

“There are rumors for a third fight for that night in December which could be (Francis) Ngannou against (Derek) Chisora,” Eddie Hearn told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “I actually quite like that fight because I don’t see Francis being competitive against Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua, but more competitive against Chisora.”

“What Francis wants to do is land a massive payday,” Hearn explained. “The only difference in the heavyweight world is Francis can really punch. Listen, if he lands one on Fury, if he lands one on AJ, or lands one on Chisora, he can win the fight. You need a site fee for a fight like that. I don’t know what Francis wants, but you’re talking about tens of millions of dollars for these fights, and it may just not be there.” (Transcribed by TalkSPORT)