Francis Ngannou sets sights on boxing rematch with Tyson Fury in return: ‘That’s all that matters to me’

Pushing former WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury the distance in his professional boxing debut last year, former UFC star, Francis Ngannou has now claimed he wants to run it back with the Brit next year, following his second career loss to Oleksandr Usyk over the weekend.

Ngannou, a former undisputed UFC heavyweight titleholder, made his long-anticipated PFL (Professional Fighters League) debut back in October, dispatching Brazilian contender, Renan Ferreira with a dominant opening round ground strikes TKO win.

Francis Ngannou

As for Morecambe native, Fury, the former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, made his return to the ring over the course of the weekend, dropping a unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112) loss to two-fight rival, Usyk having previously suffered a loss to the Ukrainian back in May of this year.

Francis Ngannou stakes claim for rematch fight with Tyson Fury

And linked with a potential grudge fight against would-be common-foe, Anthony Joshua in the UK next year, Fury has been offered a route back to the squared circle by UFC veteran, Ngannou — who wants to share the ring with the British veteran again.

“What I want to see now is Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou,” Francis Ngannou told Pro Boxing Fans. “That’s all what (sic) matters for me.”

First fighting back in October of last year, Ngannou would turn in a stunning performance against then-WBC heavyweight champion, Fury — dropping the Morecambe puncher with a knockdown, before suffering a debut defeat in a hugely-controversial split decision loss.