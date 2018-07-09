Francis Ngannou Releases Statement On Putrid UFC 226 Loss

Francis Ngannou has released a statement after his involvement in what many mixed martial arts (MMA) fans and pundits are calling the worst heavyweight fight of all time.

“The Predator” shared the Octagon with Derrick Lewis in the co-main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend (Sat. July 7, 2018). Many fans were expecting an explosive slugfest given these two men are some of the most feared knockout artists in the UFC.

Instead, both men had an extremely conservative approach and threw minimal strikes throughout the course of their 15 minutes inside the cage. Lewis clearly did most of the aggression and took home the decision win, however, even his offense was extremely minimal.

Lewis called his part in the fight a “terrible performance.” Ngannou took to Instagram today (Mon. July 9, 2018) and released a statement on the matter:

“I am not proud of my last performance. I have carried my fear from the last fight to this one. “I completely understand the frustration & anger that it has caused to my fans, coaches, teammates, family and friends and I am truly sorry for that. I won’t let everyone down again. All I can do now is prove myself and make you proud again.”