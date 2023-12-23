Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou reacts to Deontay Wilder’s shocking loss to Joseph Parker

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is chomping at the bit to fight Deontay Wilder after ‘The Bronze Bomber’ suffered a shocking loss at the hands of Joseph Parker.

Wilder returned to the ring more than a year removed from his first-round knockout of Robert Helenius as part of the ‘Day of Reckoning’ card in Riyadh. Hoping to fight his way back into title contention, Wilder appeared to suffer from a severe bout of ring rust as he failed to offer much in the way of offense throughout the 36-minute affair.

In the end, Parker scored a decisive unanimous decision, shocking the live crowd and leaving many to wonder if the 38-year-old pugilist’s best days are behind him.

Rumored to be in talks for a fight with ‘The Bronze Bomber’ either inside a cage or the ring sometime in 2024, Francis Ngannou offered his immediate reaction to Wilder’s lopsided loss on social media.

“Licking my lips after watching this fight,” Ngannou wrote on X.

Francis Ngannou reacts to Deontay Wilder's loss against Joseph Parker 👀 #DayOfReckoning pic.twitter.com/DDuUHPTGI8 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) December 23, 2023

Ngannou and Wilder Have been linked to a clash in 2024

Francis Ngannou shook the boxing world to its core in October, going toe-to-toe with perhaps the greatest fighter on the planet, Tyson Fury. ‘The Predator’ even put Fury on the canvas at one point, but ultimately came up short on the somewhat controversial scorecards. Since then, every top 10 heavyweight has been itching to test their skills against the MMA star. That includes Deontay Wilder who suggested that a fight between the two could happen either in the boxing ring or inside the PFL Smart Cage next year.

After Wilder’s poor showing against Joseph Parker, it’s safe to say Francis Ngannou likes his chances whether it’s in four-ounce gloves or eight-ounce ones.