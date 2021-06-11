Francis Ngannou remains hopeful that a fight between him and Jon Jones can be made next.

The Cameroonian knockout artist captured the UFC heavyweight belt earlier this year when he stopped Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

Jones has been bulking up for his heavyweight debut for over a year now but due to a financial dispute with the UFC, he’s been forced to sit on the side-lines.

Dana White has repeatably stated that Derrick Lewis is next for Ngannou. The UFC boss has even suggested that a rematch between ‘The Black Beast’ and ‘The Predator’ will take place in Houston this August.

Despite that, Ngannou says Jones is the man he wants to fight next.

“I want Jon Jones,” Ngannou told TMZ while walking along Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, California. “Definitely. … I don’t care about what the talk says. I love that fight.”

Ngannou is impressed by Jones’ new 250lb frame but says it won’t matter when they fight and predicts he’ll knock the former light-heavyweight king out.

“I have some size, too,” Ngannou said. “I’m strong, too. I’m impressed (with his move to heavyweight). I know he’s very skilled, very talented. I respect that. But we are both men, and we’re going to find out.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think we have any chance of see Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones next?