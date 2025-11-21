Francis Ngannou vs Dana White incident: Kamaru Usman isn’t convinced

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has questioned the legitimacy of Dana White’s claims that he was involved in a physical altercation with Francis Ngannou.

It’s no secret that Dana White isn’t the biggest fan of Francis Ngannou, and vice versa. The two have gone head to head with one another on multiple occasions and as we look ahead to the future, it doesn’t feel like there’s a realistic chance of Francis making his way back over to the UFC before he retires.

Recently, Dana White claimed that Francis Ngannou physically grabbed him in an altercation, as a result of ‘The Predator’ being unhappy about not receiving a bonus. Dana told the story on a podcast, and it sent ripples through the mixed martial arts world.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Kamaru Usman questioned whether the Francis Ngannou ‘incident’ went down the way that Dana White claims.

Kamaru Usman questions Dana White/Francis Ngannou altercation

Listen, I wasn’t there, but I don’t think this happened like this,” Usman said on “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with co-host Henry Cejudo.

Usman was then questioned by Cejudo as to whether or not he was calling Dana a liar.

“Did I say that? No, absolutely not,” Usman responded. “All I’m saying is, it’s hard to believe to go to Dana White, ‘Get back in your office Dana, you’re not the – what? Get out your checkbook. Give me $50K.’ And then, ‘Oh Hunter, you leaving? Get back here Hunter. We’re not done talking.’

“It’s hard because that’s the picture that we’re really seeing in our head here. It’s hard to believe that, because listen, it’s Dana White here. Dana, just like Francis has this – this aura around Francis, to where you just know, OK, I can’t f*ck around here. I got to be on my Ps and Qs.

“He has that aura, but in just that sense, because Francis is a fighter and he has that scary aura, Dana White has a different aura as well, because Dana White’s the head of the UFC. Dana White’s this guy. So, everybody moving around Dana White, hey, you’re gonna know, hey, I gotta conduct myself accordingly so here.”

“I find that a little hard to believe,” Usman said. “I’m not saying that’s false. I’m just saying it might not have went down the way that quote sounded like, and it made us kind of think about the situation.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie