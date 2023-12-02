Francis Ngannou confirms plans for mixed rules fight with boxing star Deontay Wilder: ‘The conversation is true’

Off the back of a professional boxing debut back in October, former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou claims “conversations” regarding a potential mixed-rules fight with former WBC heavyweight boxing world champion, Deontay Wilder are most definitely true, amid links to a bout of some form with the Tuscaloosa striker.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, made a professional boxing debut back in October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, suffering a contentious and controversial split decision loss to incumbent WBC heavyweight kingpin and common-foe, Tyson Fury.

As for Wilder, the former undisputed WBC titleholder has been sidelined since stopping Finnish heavyweight, Robert Helenius with a thunderous opening round knockout back in October of last year in a headlining clash in Brooklyn.

Slated to return to the squared circle later this month, the Alabama native co-headlines another high-profile card in Saudi Arabia, taking on former world championship challenger, Joseph Parker beneath a headliner featuring both Anthony Joshua, and Otto Wallin.

Francis Ngannou confirms plans to fight Deontay Wilder

And linked with a slew of potential opponents in a potential sophomore outing in professional boxing, Cameroonian knockout ace, Ngannou appeared to veto a fight with the veteran, Derek Chisora, however, claimed a bout of some sort with Wilder could be on the horizon.

“I prefer to fight only the top fighters,” Francis Ngannou told The Last Stand podcast. “Why did I fight Tyson Fury? Because he is the top of the game, I wanted to get in there at the top and I want the best. I want the big fights, the big show. I want everything big. At the end of the day, it is a sport, we do what we have to do.”

“The conversation of a mixed rules fight with Deontay Wilder is true, because even before this fight [against Tyson Fury], we have been having discussions,” Francis Ngannou continued.

Would you like to see Deontay Wilder fight Francis Ngannou in the future?