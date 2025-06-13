Francis Ngannou Shows Up at UFC Atlanta Weigh-Ins, Reportedly Eyeing a Return to the Octagon

Francis Ngannou graced the UFC stage for the first time in more than three years on Friday.

Ahead of the promotion’s highly anticipated return to Atlanta, fighters weighed in for the event, including headliner and former welterweight world champion Kamaru Usman, who is scheduled to square off with surging contender Joaquin Buckley.

Joining the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ during the ceremonial weigh-ins was none other than Ngannou, a close personal friend to Usman.

🇳🇬 🇨🇲 Francis Ngannou came to support Kamaru Usman! pic.twitter.com/nTvmjJE8EK — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 13, 2025



‘The Predator’ has spent the last few years under the PFL banner, though his appearances with the promotion have been few and far between. In fact, the former UFC heavyweight champion has only competed once inside the Smart Cage, smashing his way through Renan Ferreira at the PFL’s Battle of the Giants pay-per-view in October.

Before that, Ngannou made back-to-back appearances inside the squared circle, nearly besting Tyson Fury before getting KO’d by Anthony Joshua.

Francis Ngannou’s coach says he’s ready for a UFC comeback

According to Ngannou’s coach, Eric Nicksick, the Cameroonian is once again looking to re-enter the Octagon where a heavyweight superfight with Jon Jones still awaits.

“Enough time has passed, I would love to see them mend these fences and get back to competing in the UFC,” Nicksick told Home of Fight. “I think it’s more about business than it is about ego, at least it is from Francis’ side. Now where does his motivations come from? It’s not about money, it’s about competition. And the best competition is in the UFC.”



It’s an interesting comment from Nicksick considering Dana White reportedly offered Ngannou a contract that would make him the highest-paid heavyweight in UFC history.

It kinda felt like it was all about the money, but now that Ngannou has cashed in on a fat PFL contract and a couple of high-profile boxing bouts, maybe ‘The Predator’ isn’t as focused on money now that he has a boatload of it.