Francis Ngannou Praises Alex Pereira: ‘He’s a Big, Solid, Tough Dude’

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou has praised current UFC sensation Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira is one of the most popular fighters on the planet right now. He is a two-weight world champion, he is the current light heavyweight champion, and he is tearing through just about everyone the UFC puts in front of him.

The man known as ‘Poatan’ is building a remarkable legacy for himself, and it’ll be fascinating to see what he does from here. Someone else who knows a thing or two about great legacies is Francis Ngannou, who was the king of the heavyweight division towards the end of his tenure in the UFC.

Recently, he sat down and spoke with Jake Paul, who recently made it known that he wants to square off with Pereira in a boxing match. When asked to give his thoughts on the Brazilian, Francis had the following to say.

Francis Ngannou praises Alex Pereira

“He’s tough, dude, he has some tough hands. I think you’re going to get some tough nights. I mean, he is a big size guy… This guy is big, solid, and he’s mean. He walks straight to you like, ‘I’m going to eat this guy.'”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

It’s hard to argue against what Ngannou has said. Alex Pereira is an incredibly dangerous, scary fighter who has the kind of power and precision that can turn your lights off in the blink of an eye. No, he isn’t the most experienced champion in MMA that we’ve ever seen, but he doesn’t need to be.

His kickboxing background has set him up incredibly well for the journey that he’s been on in the last couple of years. He continues to prove to the world why he’s just as good as everyone claims him to be, and who knows, maybe his ambition will lead to him pursuing a third world title at heavyweight.