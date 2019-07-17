Former UFC Fighter Accuses Ex-Coach Of Assualt

Spread the word!













Ericka Almeida has accused her former coach of abuse and assault. The news was first reported from the Brazilian site Fantastico (via MMA Fighting). Almeida has accused ex-coach Herman Gutierrez of assault. Her sister, Ellen Almeida, is pressing charges on the coach as well.

The story states that Almeida and her ex-coach, Gutierrez, met back in 2007, where the then-17-year-old Almeida started to work at the gym. Despite the coach being married and 38, he and the soon to be fighter started a romantic relationship. As the relationship went on, Gutierrez then allegedly got aggressive by kicking, punching, and physically hurting her in other ways.

The alleged abuse kept on going for a while, and Ericka’s family didn’t know it was going on. Until, one day, things got so bad she took a picture of her bloodied face and voice recorded the conversation.

Ericka Almeida then moved to another city where she is now engaged to another man, but has decided to press charges. Herman Guttierrez denies the allegations, and questions why the ex-UFC fighter would wait until now to do so. Almeida’s lawyers want Guttierrez to face attempted murder charges.

As for her sister, Ellen, she states the same things were happening to her, and has also decided to press charges along with her sister.