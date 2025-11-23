Former UFC Double Champ Blasts Ian Machado Garry’s Hopes of Facing Islam Makhachev Next

A former UFC double champion doesn’t consider Ian Machado Garry to be next in line to challenge Islam Makhachev, despite Garry’s impressive performance against Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar.

Garry and Muhammad locked horns in the co-main event of UFC Qatar. In the three-round battle, the Dubliner dominated the majority of the fifteen minutes, punching clean, dictating the pace, piecing up Belal’s lead calf, and also stopping all the takedowns. After a unanimous decision victory, ‘The Future’ called out champion Islam Makhachev.

However, Henry Cejudo doesn’t like the idea of Garry fighting Islam right away. ‘Triple C’ thinks Garry has not done enough to deserve a title shot. He posted on X:

“29-28 Garry. Good fight, but there’s no way he deserves a title shot for that performance #UFCQatar.”

29-28 Garry. Good fight but there’s no way he deserves a title shot for that performance #UFCQatar — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2025

Via another X post, Cejudo pitched the idea of a rematch between Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

“29-28 Garry. Let him fight Shavkat again in March #UFCQatar”

29-28 Garry. Let him fight Shavkat again in March #UFCQatar — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2025

‘Triple C’ wants Islam Makhachev vs. Kamaru Usman

Henry Cejudo wants his friend, former champion Kamaru Usman, to be the next man to challenge Islam Makhachev for UFC welterweight gold. Post UFC Qatar, he posted on X:

“Kamaru Usman vs Islam Makhachev is officially the fight to make! Pound-for-Pound King vs Former Pound-for-Pound King! #UFCQatar”

Kamaru Usman vs Islam Makhachev is officially the fight to make! Pound-for-Pound King vs Former Pound-for-Pound King! #UFCQatar — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2025

Garry doesn’t second this idea, as he has previously expressed; however, Makhachev has shown interest in fighting Usman after winning the title at UFC 322. He had said:

“Today, the two did fight very well, [Michael] Morales and [Carlos] Prates, but I still think Kamaru [Usman] can beat them both. And Kamaru is the biggest. Young fighters are hungry, but Kamaru is still dangerous and one of the best in this game. If you give me the choice and ask me, ‘Who do you want to fight?’ I will take Kamaru. But it’s not my job. Anyone, I will be ready.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below: