Former UFC Champ Destroys TJ Dillashaw: ‘What F**king Legacy?’

The sport of MMA is still digesting the fallout of one of its most high-profile doping cases when TJ Dillashaw was suspended two years for using EPO earlier this week. A range of MMA personalities has understandably weighed in with collectively negative responses to his failure.

Color commentator Joe Rogan offered a seething opinion that Dillashaw’s legacy had been tainted during his “JRE MMA Show” podcast yesterday. That was a harsh, honest assessment, yet a former UFC champion had an even more critical assessment of his own.

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra absolutely went off on Dillashaw and the entire situation on this week’s “UFC Unfiltered” podcast. First, he was critical of how Dillashaw’s coach Duane Ludwig reacted in a somewhat nonchalant fashion. Overall, he thought Dillashaw had no legacy:

“Oh, he’s still my ninja! Get outta here. It’s downright disgusting. What f**king legacy? We don’t know what he could have done if the playing field was even, on a level playing field.”

Feeling Sorry For Garbrandt

A fair point to be certain because we aren’t sure what Dillashaw could have accomplished if he had never doped. But Serra was far from done there. He shifted his focus to former champion Cody Garbrandt and how Dillashaw’s doping potentially altered his career. He believes ‘No Love’ may no longer have the opportunity to make as much money as he could have:

“Dude, I really feel for Cody, cause in that first fight, he hurt him too,” Serra said. “He almost took him out. Maybe that slight edge he had was because he’s a f**king cheater! Listen, you know I never had a problem with that kid, and I always got along with Duane, but hey man, this is just foul.

“Cody Garbrandt, I mean who knows what that takes out of the rest of his career? How about that, TJ? How about that? What does it take out of this kid’s career that he gets stopped twice by a f***ing cheater? What does it take? Who knows? He might not have as long as a career, so he might not have as many options to make the money he would have made. That sounds dramatic, but that’s the f**king truth of it. So f**k you man, TJ.”

The Embarrassment

Serra offered a harsh-yet-true assessment of the sticky situation. The topic obviously had him raving mad, which he openly admitted. He argued that every fighter who was beaten by him should be furious. Regardless, he claimed it was easy to see in hindsight. Overall, Serra said it just isn’t fair how they were embarrassed by a man who was doping.

“I’m mad, dude. Now I’m in a bad mood. This is f**king bulls**t, man. This is disgusting. I can’t say it enough. Everybody that got stopped by him should be just furious. And at the same time, look at yourselves and say, ‘Alright, now it makes sense. Now it makes f**king sense.’ He puts these guys’ lights out. And he looked on a different level, you know what I mean?

“Dude, it’s not fair, man. It’s not fair to these guys, it’s not fair to their families. It’s not only the injuries, what about the mental damage? What about getting embarrassed in front of all your families and friends after the lead-up, after the trash talk? What about poor Team Alpha Male, man? Oh, you’re carrying the flag for them, oh, you feel you let your team down. Hey Cody, you didn’t let nobody down. This f**king guy cheated.”

Serra closed by forcefully suggesting Dillashaw owes the world an apology, but was nowhere to be found:

“He owes the world an apology. Where is he? Where’s the f**king sorry?”