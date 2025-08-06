Former UFC Athlete Slams Company: ‘The UFC is Not a Sport Anymore’

ByCraig Pekios
Former UFC Athletes Slams Company: 'The UFC is Not a Sport Anymore'

Muhammad Mokaev is still salty about his UFC release.

Despite stringing together a solid 7-0 record inside the Octagon, Mokaev was unceremoniously shown the door following his unanimous decision win over Manel Kape at UFC 304 last year.

Dana White later revealed that Mokaev’s antics behind the scenes left matchmakers fed up and ready to move on from the highly touted flyweight contender.

“So, first of all, he was not released he just was not re-signed,” White revealed during a post-fight press conference in October. “His contract expired and there were a lot of issues with him behind the scenes. And not some behind-the-scenes. The matchmakers were done with him, they were tired of him they did not want to deal with him anymore so they didn’t re-sign him.”


Initially, Mokaev was eager to redeem himself, even offering to fight in the UFC for free. Now, ‘The Punisher’ is lashing out at his former employer.

“The UFC is not a sport anymore,” Mokaev told Demetrious Johnson. “In a sport, you want to have the best athletes. I’m undefeated, but they don’t want to sign me.”

Mokaev continues to thrive outside the UFC

Since his UFC exit, Mokaev has continued to stack wins. After signing with BRAVE CF, the Dagestani scored a first-round submission victory over Joevincent So. He followed that up with a body-kick KO against Bolat Zamanbekov under the Karate Combat banner in May.

His most recent outing saw him land a unanimous decision against Thomas Assis in 971 Fighting Championship, extending his undefeated record to 14-0.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

