Former NFL Star Set For Bare Knuckle Boxing Debut

Another former NFL Pro Bowler is looking to get started in combat sports.

Former NFL All-Pro linebacker Shawne Merriman has been confirmed for the inaugural World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation (WBKFF) event, “Rise of the Titans.” The event airs live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyoming. A date has yet to be announced, however, early indications point to October 20th.

WBKKF announced the following about Merriman’s involvement in the event:

“We are thrilled to have Shawne as part of our team,” WBKFF CEO Tom Stankiewicz said. “It’s a very exciting time for everyone. Shawne was a proven warrior on the field and we look forward to seeing him in the ring. “We feel that Shawne’s signing with WBKFF opens the doors to champions from all sports and shows that he has the guts and courage to step into this gladiator sport. Bare knuckle fighting is the combat sport for the 21st century. We welcome Shawne as part of our family!” “This is really exciting for me,” Merriman said. “It’s a real privilege and honor for me to come out and fight. Thank you to everyone at the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation for your support. It’s time for Lights Out!”

The 34-year-old played linebacker in the NFL for eight seasons between 2005 and 2012 as a member of the San Diego Chargers and Buffalo Bills. He is a three-time NFL All-Pro and has long flirted with a possible combat sports career.

Also on the card will be a match-up between UFC veterans Chris Leben and Phil Baroni for the WBKFF light heavyweight title.