ByRoss Markey
The Truth: Floyd Mayweather net worth, a closer look

Ahead of his latest lucrative return to the boxing ring this weekend in Mexico, former world champion puncher, Floyd Mayweather has endured one of the most scrutinized career’s in combat sports — especially when it comes to his financial situations — which have often been tumultuous. So, below, join us as he break down the real Floyd Mayweather net worth.

Mayweather, a former undisputed professional boxing world champion in a slew of weight divisions, is slated to feature in his latest exhibition boxing matchup this weekend in Mexico City, taking on New York native, John Gotti III in a rematch of their disqualification pairing last year which ended in a mass brawl.

mayweather

Ending his professional run back in 2017 with a gleaming 50-0 professional record, Michigan native, Mayweather ended his career in a professional setting courtesy of a stunning tenth round TKO win over former multiple-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor — netting the pair massive paydays as a result.

Floyd Mayweather Net Worth – Deep Dive

And in the lead up to the bout, Mayweather’s distinct history with the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) was made by his opponent and members of the media — so let’s take a look at the truthful Floyd Mayweather net worth.

Reportedly earning a stunning $300,000,000 payday for his efforts against McGregor — as well as a cool $250,000,000 check for his infamous showdown with fellow megastar, Manny Pacquiao years prior, Mayweather is said to amassed a staggering $1,100,000,000 throughout the course of his storied career in professional boxing.

With his staggering earnings, Mayweather — who joined former NBA superstar, Michael Jordan, and former racing driver, Michael Schumacher as just a handful of billon-dollar athletes, once paid over $18,000,000 on a designer watch — and travels in style in the form of multiple exclusive sports cars.

floyd conor

Furthermore, to get a real inside into the Floyd Mayweather net worth, the Grand Rapids favorite made his way to the Forbes highest-paid athletes list during his prime between 2010 and 2019, topping the list above footballing stars, Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as current MLS megastar, Lionel Messi — with the puncher also besting out current Los Angeles Lakers favorite, LeBron James during that decade.

What are your thoughts on the truth of Floyd Mayweather New Worth?

