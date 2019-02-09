Floyd Mayweather Believes He Could Get Major Money For UFC Fight

Floyd Mayweather believes that he could get some major money for one fight under the UFC banner inside of the Octagon. The boxing legend has been teasing for several months now that he will make the transition from the world of boxing to the land of MMA.

The boxing legend is fresh off a win over Tenshin Nasukawa in their exhibition bout at RIZIN 14 on December 31, 2018, from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. He was able to score the TKO win after the corner of the rising prospect threw in the towel after the first round.

Before this fight, Mayweather was last seen when he beat former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ Conor McGregor. The fight went down on August 26th, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mayweather said during a recent interview on Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls show that UFC would give him a deal worth at least $1 billion to fight for them.

“I can go get a deal right now from the UFC,” he said (H/T to Bleacher Report). “Probably three-fight, four-fight, billion-dollar deal if that’s what I wanted.”



Now, there have been a lot of rumors about a potential rematch involving Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao next. The speculation is that it could take place in July but that has yet to be confirmed..

