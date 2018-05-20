Five Biggest Takeaways From UFC Chile

The UFC’s first-ever event in Chile ended up being better than initially advertised, as the relatively low-key card delivered in terms of excitement.

Contenders put on huge performances, prospects emerged to become contenders themselves, and the entire card featured a handful of brutal finishes. What more can you ask for from a free card on FOX Sports 1? Not much, but overall the event most likely didn’t drive the needle in terms of exposure.

Regardless, there were some great finishes and some great victories from many of the less heralded fighters on the card. Let’s take a look at the five biggest takeaways from the UFC’s first foray into Chile.

5. Vincente Luque Makes Huge Statement

Brazilian-American Vincente Luque scored another emphatic first-round knockout victory against Chad Laprise to open up the main card, sending the Chilean crowd into a frenzy.

Luque has somewhat quietly stayed under the radar at welterweight, despite the fact that the man is a known finisher who sports a 6-2 UFC record. Luque has a penchant for D’arce and anaconda chokes and knockout power in both hands, and seems destined to become a contender at this rate.

Luque’s first-round KO over Laprise was a big statement for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) alum and he should be inching his way to a top 10 opponent with performances like this.

Luque vs. Mike Perry seems appropriate for both men.