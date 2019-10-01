Firas Zahabi Says ‘Ship Has Sailed’ On Georges St-Pierre Cutting To 155

Spread the word!













Dana White is now open to the possibility of getting a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre done.

However, if such a fight were to take place, it would have to likely take place at welterweight. According to St-Pierre’s longtime coach, Firas Zahabi, the “ship has sailed” on the Canadian cutting down to 155 pounds, as he told MMA Junkie.

“Right now I think the ship has sailed on 155,” Zahabi said. “I don’t think Georges will ever do 155. I think there was a time and place and window where Georges would make that sacrifice to do a mega-fight. But I think that window’s passed, personally.”

Earlier this year St-Pierre retired from MMA competition for the second time in his career after the UFC showed no interest in making a fight between “Rush” and Nurmagomdov. From the sound of it, the only fight that would tempt St-Pierre out of retirement again is a matchup with “The Eagle.”

He seems to be enjoying his life away from fighting, but that’s not to say he wouldn’t get back into the Octagon for a “mega-fight.”

“He’s older now, and life is good,” Zahabi said. “He’s found a social life, a balance in life of training and family and friends. To leave all that to do a 155 is a big cost in terms of sacrificing energy and preparation. He would have to prep six months to get to that. He would have to set it up to get done. 155 would be work. Is he going to work that much? I think that ship has sailed.

“I’m not talking for Georges. In my opinion he’ll only come back for a mega-fight. Like a mega-fight. No titles needed, either. Could be a title. I don’t think that’s really important to him. Like a mega-fight. Only those two names (Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor) that are the names big enough for him and enticing.”

Do you think the window has passed for St-Pierre fighting at lightweight?