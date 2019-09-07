Fighter Suffers Scary KO Loss At UFC 242, Shakes After Hitting Ground (Video)

Spread the word!













UFC 242 is in the books, and what an amazing event it was. Of course, the night was capped off with a massive victory for Khabib Nurmagomeodv.

“The Eagle” choked out Dustin Poirier in the third round to retain his 155-pound title. However, earlier in the night, one of the most vicious knockouts you’ll ever see took place. Ottman Azaitar met Teemu Packalen in a lightweight fight to start the FX preliminary card.

Azaitar landed a massive overhand for a walk-off knockout. However, the scariest part of the knockout was Packalen’s reaction to the shot. Packalen fell face-first to the canvas, and his lower body began to shake. The referee immediately stopped the fight, and doctors soon attended to Packalen. Check out the finish here:

Thankfully, Azaitar recognized Packalen was out after the shot landed, and didn’t throw any follow-up shots.

What did you make of Packalen’s scary knockout loss to Azaitar?