FEN MMA returns this week, with FEN 34 going down on Friday, May 28th. The Polish promotion has put together a nine-bout lineup that contains several intriguing matchups, most notably the main and co-main events.

In the main event, light heavyweights Paweł Trybała and Łukasz Borowski clash in an anticpated rematch. The pair first fought at FEN 31 in a bout that saw both men throwing bombs right from the opening bell.

It was an entertaining affair that came to a halt a minute into the second round after Trybała burst Borowski’s left ear with a shot that caused heavy bleeding. It was a frustrating ending to what had been a classic old-fashioned scrap. The demand for a rematch came from both fans and fighters, and thankfully the FEN matchmakers have obliged.

In the co-main event rising European star Jonas Magard makes the first defense of his FEN bantamweight title when he fights SBG‘s Frans Mlambo. Magard captured the vacant belt at FEN 31 when he defeated Polands’s Sebastian Romanowski.

The Danish fighter has an impressive ground game and a gas tank for days, but in Mlambo, he will be facing a different challenge than when he fought Romanowski. The Irish fighter is exceptionally quick on his feet and is a dangerous striker. He has been of Conor McGregor‘s sparring partners and comes into this bout following a recent win at Bellator Milan.

A victory for either Magard or Mlambo will help further establish themselves in the upper echelon of the European MMA scene, so expect both men to be at their best when the cage doors shut.

Undercard bouts

The remaining bouts on the card contain several interesting matchups. France’s Damien Lapilus makes his promotional debut against Poland’s Łukasz Charzewsk in a lightweight contest. The Pole is riding an eight-fight winning streak, and a win over the French veteran would see him earn his second win over international competition.

Women’s bantamweight prospect Ekaterina Shakalova is also back in action and squares off against Brazil’s Jamila Sandora. The Ukrainian grappler almost stole the show with her win over Izabela Badurek at FEN 33. The 23-year-old landed a stunning-over-the-shoulder bodyslam, which was added immediately to her highlight reels. Sandora will a step up in competition for Shakalova, and she should provide a good yardstick to gauge Shakalova’s current level.

Here is the full lineup for FEN34. Fans can watch the PPV on FEN TV.

Light Heavyweight: Paweł “Trybson” Trybała vs Łukasz “Boroś” Borowski

