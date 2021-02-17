Poland’s FEN MMA returns this weekend, with FEN 32 set to go down in Warsaw on Saturday, February 20. The nine bout card will be headlined by a lightweight title fight that sees Mateusz Rębecki taking on Argentina’s Jose Barrios.

Rębecki’s most recent outing was last June at FEN 28. The 28-year-old is without question one of the top lightweights currently plying their trade in Europe. A BJJ black belt with an 11-1 record, it may not be too long before overseas promotions come knocking at his door.

“I have fought eight times on FEN, and I have 7 stoppages. I have fought for the championship five times so I guess it’s time to get into the UFC. My dream was to be able to make a living out of it and to do it as a profession. As of today, I am working in this profession so you can I am satisfied,” Rębecki said in the buildup to this weekend’s clash.

” From the beginning I saw great potential , great skills and great ambition in him, and he showed that he was worth betting on” added FEN president Paweł Jóźwiak.

In the co-main event light heavyweights, Wojciech Janusz and Marcin Łazarz face off in an eliminator bout, with the winner going on to challenge for the strap. The pair have previously faced off before, albeit under a different promotional banner. Their first meeting took place in 2016 and was the main event of Runda 6, with Łazarz earning a unanimous decision victory.

” I am looking forward to this duel and I am sure it will be the best fight of the night. This fight is the official eliminator for the championship belt in the light heavyweight category. No matter who wins it will be a rematch with the current champion Marcin Wójcik, “Jóźwiak said.

There will also be a pivotal heavyweight clash with Szymon Bajor and Ednaldo Oliveira, locking horns to see who gets to challenge Oli Thompson for his heavyweight strap.

FEN 31 was the first time that company had done an international PPV, and they look to continue their push into overseas markets, with FEN 32 also being available to international audiences.