Fedor Emelianenko Explains Why He Can’t Be Offended By Sonnen’s Trash Talk

Fedor Emelianenko explains why he’s not offended by the trash talk that is made by Chael Sonnen while promoting their fight. Obviously, Emelianenko is a historic figure in the history of the MMA game and no doubt an MMA Legend. He is known to never give into the trash talk that is given by his opponents. Thus, this is no different when it comes to his fight against Sonnen.

Feodor talked about it while promoting his scheduled fight which is a heavyweight grand prix semifinal at Bellator 208. It should be noted that Sonnen hasn’t done a ton of trash talk leading up to this fight but rather being relatively respectful. However, that doesn’t dismiss the comments he made about Emelianenko in the past.

“I don’t pay attention to that,” Emelianenko told MMAjunkie. “Saints say that we can’t be offended. If we don’t feel offended, it is not possible to offend us.”

Feodor continued by stating that no one has bothered him with their trash talk during his more than 18-year career.

“I feel people have to be professional in the business,” Emelianenko said. “For the job that you do, if you decide to do something seriously, you have do it professionally. 100 percent.”

In the main event of the Bellator 198 event at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on the Paramount Network, the MMA legend finished former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir with strikes in the first round. This bout served as the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal bout.

Bellator 208 is set to take place on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.