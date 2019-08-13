Fabricio Werdum Reveals His Greatest Heavyweight Of All-Time

Spread the word!













Fabricio Werdum believes the greatest heavyweight of all-time is none other than the legendary Fedor Emelianenko, not Daniel Cormier, as many suggest.

“DC” beat one of the best ever in Stipe Miocic, and if he can beat him again on Saturday, he will no doubt cement his legacy. Yet, according to Werdum that still won’t be enough to overpass what Emelianenko did.

“In my opinion, for sure (Cormier) is a very good fighter – two belts, different divisions – but the best fighter, in my opinion, is Fedor,” Werdum said to media members (h/t MMA Junkie). “He deserves (it). Ten years, he never lost before, and I believe Fedor continues to be the best heavyweight in the world.”

During the PRIDE days, he won 27-straight fights and went 10 years unbeaten as Werdum says. But, the first man to give him a loss during that time was Werdum. However, even though the Brazilian beat and finished him, he says Fedor is still the greatest ever.

“Not because I finished him,” Werdum said. “Before, I looked at him as my idol, but when I fought him, I wanted to finish him. That’s it.”

Regardless, it is a debate many fans, fighters, and media alike will continue to have. Everyone has different opinions, but according to Werdum, it is Emelianenko who is the greatest heavyweight of all-time.

