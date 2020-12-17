ONE Light Heavyweight Champion Aung La Nsang has revealed he intends to return to the ONE Circle in early 2021. The 35-year-old sat down with LowkickMMA to discuss his upcoming plans and his reaction to losing his middleweight title to Reinier de Ridder at ONE: Inside The Matrix.

“I’m going to take my belt back, and then I’m going to defend my light heavyweight belt, but if I have to knock out some contenders, line them up.” Aung La said.

“As painful as it is to lose, it is actually kind of fun to analyze to kind of regroup and then to put yourself into the next level,” weight strap,” he commented.

” After my Bigdash loss, I had to regroup and reconsider, and I had to revalue, and I had to redo my camp.”

After an uneventful 2020, which saw the Myanmar-born fighter celebrate his daughter’s birth, battle Covid-19, and see his seven-fight winning streak come to an end, Aung La is excited about what 2021 will bring in terms of his ONE career.

“It’s different now. I’m not the champion in the middleweight now, it kind of pisses me off, but at the same time, it’s motivating.”

Check out the full interview below.