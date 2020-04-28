EXCLUSIVE | Matt Mitrione Isolating Away From His Children Since Bellator 241 Cancellation

Spread the word!













Matt Mitrione has been self-isolating away from his children since his fight at Bellator 241 was cancelled on fight night.

Mitrione stepped up on short notice to face Ronny Markes on March 13. Unfortunately, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to Bellator 241 being scrapped just hours before the show was due to begin.

Since returning home the popular heavyweight has been unable to see his kids over fears he could have caught something while travelling to and from Connecticut. Speaking exclusively to LowKickMMA he explained the tough spot he is in.

“I’m doing all right. I miss my kids,” Mitrione said. “I don’t get to spend a lot of time with them right now because since I flew down to Florida and then I flew out to Connecticut and the fight got cancelled. Then flew back and we kind of felt like just in case I caught something in the casino down in Florida or on the airplane, kind of stay away from the kids. And then since then, I’ve been doing to work on my house. I’ve had people come in and out of the house, so I haven’t really had a lot of time to kind of bond with them and see them and spend some time with them. But other than that, it’s kind of par for the course. Kind of a normal life.”

The 41-year-old although distancing from his family is not overly concerned about the ongoing pandemic. Mitrione is confident he is young, healthy and hygienic enough to avoid getting sick, he said.

“I’m not really worried about it. I’m young and healthy. My kids are young and healthy. We all take care of ourselves. We’re pretty hygienic as it is. Even though I look like I’m a filthy vagrant. We all take pretty good care of ourselves. So I’m not really tripping about it that much. I know that it’s inevitable. We’ve honestly, probably most of us have had it already. It’s just we didn’t have symptoms, so, you know, who knows. It’s not enough for me to change my life and be so concerned that I’m going to die.”

Mitrione admits he was initially relieved to hear Bellator 241 was called off but he now believes it’s time to get back to fighting. The former NFL star is happy to face Markes or any other Bellator heavyweight as long as the money is right.

“If Ronny wants to sign his name on the dotted line I’ll go punch him in his face. It doesn’t matter to me brother. As long as there’s a check with a comma in it. I’m doing all right!”

