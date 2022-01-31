Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland are preparing for their UFC Vegas 47 main event match-up in vastly different ways.

‘The Joker’ and Strickland will clash on February 5 in the UFC APEX, with the winner moving one step closer to a shot at the middleweight title currently held by Israel Adesanya.

Strickland has become one of the most visible MMA personalities on social media over the last year and has built a cult following through his often-wild posts, although Strickland’s antics are not for everyone.

Hermansson, who tends to keep a low profile, says it’s hard not to pay attention to Strickland’s social media activity, especially as it’s led him to receive a lot of support ahead of UFC Vegas 47.

“He’s definitely a character,” Hermansson told LowKickMMA. “I have never got so many messages from people that want me to beat a person (laughs). Obviously, people have an opinion of him but it’s always good to get some attention to the fight.”

Strickland caused something of a stir recently when he posted a clip of him dropping a sparring partner with a head kick.

Hermansson has since seen the viral video and while he doesn’t think it’s necessary to KO sparring partners he understands that different fighters prefer for combat in different ways.

“He has posted videos when he has knocked out his sparring partners,” Hermansson said. “I think that’s not too uncommon. So, he likes to spar hard all the way. For me, I have way too few sparring partners to knock them out. I have to be a little bit more careful with them, you know. I don’t think it’s necessary to do that, but everybody has their different approach to the game but that’s not my approach.”

