Husein Kadimagomaev is only 22-years-old but is already one of the top up-and-coming prospects competing in the BRAVE CF lightweight division. When you consider the promotion has introduced the world to such talents as Khamzat Chimaev, Ilia Topuria, and Muhammad Mokaev, you might what to keep a close eye on Kadimagomaev’s progress.

The Chechen-born Swiss-based fighter is looking for a quick turnaround following his recent outing against Azerbaijan’s Agshin Babaev at BRAVE CF 57, which was held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The bout ended up a no-contest after Kadimagomaev landed an accidental low blow mid-way through the second round. It was a disappointing finish to a matchup that was well on its way to being a “Fight of the Night” contender. Kadimagomaev looked to be settling into his stride when he landed the unfortunate shot, and while he acknowledged his error, he was less than impressed with his opponents post-fight behavior.

” The kick was not so hard that he died there; thirty minutes after the fight, Agshin [Babaev] was walking there on the street and eating chocolates, ” Kadimagomaev said, speaking to LowkickMMA.

” I prepared very hard for this fight. I was glad to fight in Bahrain. I wanted to fight all three rounds and put on a good show for the fans. I was upset that the fight ended in a no contest. “

Kadimagomaev made headlines on debut when he scored an impressive second-round stoppage win over Germany’s Sven Fortenbacher at BRAVE CF 40. A few months later, he followed that up with a banger of a fight against South Korea’s Tae Kyun Kim. The result didn’t go his way, but his performance drew praise from fans and pundits.

After the loss, Kadimagomaev resumed training with a newfound focus and dedication. Several months of grinding in the gym saw him rewarded with a matchup against Babaev at BRAVE CF 52 in Milan, Italy. However, visa issues meant Kadimagomaev could not get into the country, forcing the bout to be rescheduled.

Babaev is a 29-fight veteran, a win over the 35-year-old would be a massive feather in the cap of Kadimagomaev. So, with that in mind, after the frustration he experienced at BRAVE CF 57, Kadimagomaev’s sights are firmly set on running it back with the Azerbaijan fighter.

“After Ramadan, I immediately want to make a rematch against Agshin [Babaev]. I think this fight will be the most interesting fight for the fans in 2022 in BRAVE CF. If Babaev agrees, let’s do it, I’m ready!”

The BRAVE CF lightweight division is brimming with talent. However, Kadimagomaev believes time is on his side and is not about to rush his development as a fighter. Instead, he is following the blueprint created for him by his team, and over the next 12 months he aims to build his record, continue improving his skill set and establish himself as a must-see attraction,”he explains.

“There are very tough fighters at BRAVE CF, especially for me. I think I’m the youngest there, it will be very difficult for me, but I have a good team and a good manager, I think we will slowly develop. One-two years max, and I can fight any of them, but for now, I won’t rush.

” I became a much better and more competent fighter in the last year. I am only 22 years old and one of the most talked-about talents in all of Europe. I am developing every day, and people think it’s just talent; no, I work hard every day. This year, I want to declare myself as the biggest star of BRAVE CF.”

Kadimagomaev wants to hear his name ringing throughout the MMA world. He knows who he wants to face next, and he has the platform to do it on; now, all he needs is a date and location.

