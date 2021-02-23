Russia’s Eldar Eldarov currently holds the distinction of being the only Super Light World Champion in MMA. The 29-year-old fights under the BRAVE CF banner and has earned a reputation as one of the company’s most dangerous fighters.

Eldarov’s record stands at 13-1, with the only loss of his career coming against Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2009. Since then, he has gone on a 12-fight winning streak. The Bahrain-based fighter’s most recent victory saw him dismantle Brazil’s Leonardo Mafra in the main event of BRAVE CF 46, which was also the first event the company had staged in Russia.

Eldarov, a wrestler by trade, demonstrated his impressive striking game, putting together multiple power combinations, which forced the fight to be waved off after the opening round.

“My last three fights were against strikers and this camp as well; I did a lot of sparring with high-level strikers. It gave me confidence, “Eldarov said, speaking to LowkickMMA.

“In the warmup area, I was feeling pressure, but when I started my walkout and saw support from my people, it gave me energy and motivation. And that’s why I was so emotional when I won the fight. I didn’t want to disappoint them. “

BRAVE CF is gearing up for what can only be described as a festival of MMA. Starting on March 11, the promotion will stage four events in 21 days. All four events will be held in the Gulf State of Bahrain.

Eldarov is not only a fighter; he is also one of the trainers at KHK MMA, an MMA gym based in Bahrain, which is rapidly becoming the premier gym in the region. The cards have not yet been revealed for BRAVE’s upcoming show, but fans can be sure that KHK will be involved.

“KHK is a very young project, only five years, and we have so many achievements already. In 10 years, I see KHK become the number one international team in the world. And not only in MMA, in other martial arts as well. Our plans are big!” he exclaimed.

Eldarov is also excited about the next chapter in his story. He currently has five straight wins under the BRAVE CF banner and is now looking to cement his legacy in the promotion but chasing a second title to go around his waist.

“I’m ready for challenges. Super fights in the welterweight division are a good idea too.”

Who wants to see Eldarov fighting at Kombat Kingdom?