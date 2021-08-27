Alexander Volkanovski will have a close eye on the UFC Vegas 35 main event, as two featherweight title contenders square off for the chance to move one step closer to a shot at the champ.

Edson Barboza looks to continue his fine run of form since dropping down to 145lbs this Saturday evening. The Brazilian knockout artist has picked up back-to-back wins at featherweight and was extremely unlucky to suffer a split decision loss to Dan Ige in his divisional debut.

Giga Chikadze is the man that stands between Barboza and a three-fight win streak. The Georgian kickboxing sensation has looked pretty flawless throughout his six-fight UFC career but faces his toughest test to date this weekend.

Volkanovski thinks Chikadze will emerge victorious in the UFC Vegas 35 main event.

“They’re both high-level kickboxers, strikers, so I’m looking forward to that one,” Volkanovski told LowKickMMA. “I feel like if Giga can fight the right fight, he can get it done.

“Obviously, Barboza is dangerous,” Volkanovski added. “You can’t give time to set up strikes. If you just stand in front of him and let him do his thing, he’s one of the craziest fighters you (don’t) want to be in front of. You just can’t let him do his thing; you need to lead the dance. I think if Giga can do that, he can take the win. If he’s going to sit there and kick with him I can see a highlight-reel finish as well, from both sides.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing it. I feel like it’s going to be an exciting fight, but I feel like Giga isn’t going to rely on just looking for a big shot,” Volkanovski concluded. “I think he’s going to have some good strategy to nullify what Barboza does and get the win that way.”

Do you agree with Alexander Volkanovski? Will Giga Chikadze emerge victorious against Edson Barboza in the UFC Vegas 35 main event?