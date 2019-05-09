Exclusive: AJ McKee Wants To ‘Knock Patricio Pitbull’s A** Out’ Before FW Grand Prix

Spread the word!













AJ McKee Jr. will take on Pat Curran at this weekend’s Bellator 221, but the “Mercenary” really wants a featherweight title fight.

McKee, 24, is one of mixed martial arts’ brightest young prospects. He has compiled an unbeaten record of 13-0 and will look to make it 14 straight this weekend in Chicago, Illinois.

While McKee may not be getting his wish to fight for the title in the Windy City, he will be fighting a former Bellator featherweight champion in Curran.

“This is the most focused I’ve ever been,” McKee told LowkickMMA. “I’m looking forward to going in there and making a statement. I always say I like to make statements.”

McKee points out that he and Curran were scheduled to meet once before in September of 2018. However, Curran was forced to pull out, and well, McKee did what he already told you he likes to do – he made a statement.

“No one had finished John Macapa when Pat pulled out, so I was like ‘I’m going to make a statement with John Macapa.’ And I went in there and knocked him out in less than a minute.”

After the Macapa fight, McKee met Daniel Crawford at Bellator 212 in Honolulu, Hawaii, all the while calling out the featherweight champion Pitbull brother.

That brings us to this weekend’s Bellator 221. McKee is fighting on the same card as Patricio Pitbull. Pitbull will look to become the promotion’s second double champ when he faces lightweight champion Michael Chandler in the main event in Chicago.

He had a pair of harsh messages for Freire in closing:

The “Mercenary’s” message for Pitbull: You’re gonna go get knocked the hell out by Chandler. Then, I want to knock his ass out before the Grand Prix as well.”