Ex-UFC Star Says GSP Is ‘Only One’ Who Dana White Couldn’t Pressure

One former UFC star thinks UFC President Dana White couldn’t pressure Georges St-Pierre. That star is Patrick Cote.

The former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion announced his retirement from active MMA competition earlier this year. Fight fans will remember him as one of the greatest fighters of all-time.

For Cote, he thinks that GSP is a one-of-a-kind athlete that not even the UFC boss could handle or pressure. He elaborated on his mindset during a recent episode of the Pull No Punches podcast with Kajan Johnson and Shakiel Mahjouri.

This is where he had a ton of praise for his fellow retired Canadian fighter.

“The UFC came to Canada because of GSP,” said Cote (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “There is no black cloud over his head. There is nothing wrong with that guy. He was pure class inside and outside the cage. He did so much for that sport. The sport is safer and cleaner because of Georges St-Pierre. He was the only one who really, really stayed with his own ideas and didn’t get pressured by Dana White. He left for four years, came back, won the [middleweight] title, ‘f—k that, I don’t want the title anymore,’ retired again. That is insane. He is the only one who was able to do that.”

“Here in Montreal, he has an anti-bullying foundation that is doing quite well,” Cote continued. “He is giving back to his community. If you want a role model for your kid to follow, even if you don’t like MMA, watch his path and what he did in that sport.”

Cote has fought some of the biggest names in the history of the sport. Cote, who was a finalist on season four of The Ultimate Fighter, has competed against the likes of Anderson Silva, Donald Cerrone, Ricardo Almeida, Stephen Thompson, Tito Ortiz, and Chris Leben.