Watch – Ex-UFC Fighter Punches Fan Following 77-Second Knockout Loss

Former UFC and PFL fighter Alex Nicholson got into two fights during last month’s XFC 52 event in Iowa City.

Nicholson, a 13-year veteran of the sport, stepped into the cage on March 28 for a clash with Darion Abbey inside Xtream Arena, just two miles away from the University of Iowa.

Unfortunately for Nicholson, it was a short night as Abbey finished him just past the one-minute mark of the opening round.

As Nicholson made his way to the back, a fan approached him looking for a handshake before calling the fighter a “p*ssy” and admonishing him for quitting. Initially, Nicholson started to walk away, but quickly turned back around and ended up throwing a right hand.

A full-on fight then broke out with the two swinging fists before security broke them up. As Nicholson was being led away, he can be heard screaming, “I can’t f*cking see.” Check out the entire chaotic scene below:

👊💥 Former PFL fighter Alex Nicholson punched a fan who called him a p*ssy following a #KO loss. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/va10GIH7mr — SuperbeastCraig (@SuperbeastCraig) April 15, 2025



The loss dropped Nicholson to 17-11 overall and 2-3 in his last five.

Nicholson Briefly Competed in both the UFC and PFL, going a combined 4-7

Also known as ‘The Spartan,’ Nicholoson has faced notable names throughout his mixed martial arts career, including Chris Barnett, Chase Sherman, Ricco Rodriguez, Zac Pauga, and Valter Walker.

Nicholson briefly competed under the UFC banner, going 1-4 in the process with losses against Misha Cirkunov, Sam Alvey, and Jack Hermansson. A year later, he was signed by the PFL, though he didn’t fare much better inside the Smart Cage.

During another brief promotional stint, ‘The Spartan’ went 3-4 before exiting the PFL after testing positive for multiple anabolic steroids stemming from his Oct. 31 loss against Francimar Barroso at PFL 2019, Playoffs 3. Nicholson was suspended for four years by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and fined 60 percent of his fight night purse, which was reportedly $15,000.