Evan Dunham Calls Out UFC For Not Paying His Ambulance Bill

Evan Dunham calls out UFC officials following them failing to pay his ambulance bill that happened over two fights ago. Obviously, Dunham is on the last leg of his successful pro-MMA career and considered one of the more respectable fighters in the history of the UFC as he’s an iron man.

Fight fans would have to go all the way back to UFC 95 to see that he made his promotional debut with the Las Vegas-based company as he scored a KO win over Per Eklund. Since then, he has competed in 19 fights under the UFC banner against some of the best competition over the last decade.

Thus, when he lashed out against the promotion due to a financial issue, it made some fight fans a bit curious. His last fight didn’t go his way as he suffered his TKO loss to Olivier Aubin-Mercier at UFC 223. He recently took to his official Twitter to claim that the UFC failed to process his ambulance bill. It should be noted that he since deleted the tweet. He wrote the following:

“Dealing with collections right now ufc never paid my ambulance bill from two fights ago. Even though I sent the bill in multiple times to whoever is suppose to be handling it. #ufc”

Dunham is slated to take on Francisco Trinaldo at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 137 (also known as UFC Sao Paulo) event, which is set to take place on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil. This will mark his retirement fight.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.