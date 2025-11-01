Esteban Rodriguez Bloodies Zac Cavender in Brutal 70-Second KO – BKFC Fight Night Michigan Highlights

Esteban Rodriguez added another highlight-reel finish to his resume at BKFC Fight Night Michigan, battering and bloodying Zac Cavender in the opening round of their main event clash.

Rodriguez came bursting off the scratch line, blitzing Cavender and dropping him within seconds. Cavender sprang to his feet with blood gushing from the bridge of his nose.

As Rodriguez moved in for the kill shot, Cavender landed a few solid shots of his own, seemingly staggering Rodriguez. Still, that didn’t stop Rodriguez from moving forward and throwing hands with reckless abandon. Near the one-minute mark of the fight, Rodriguez connected, sending Cavender crashing to the canvas once again.

This time, Cavender was content to stay on the mat, spitting out his mouthpiece as blood poured from his face.

Official Result: Esteban Rodriguez def. Zac Cavender via TKO at 1:10 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Esteban Rodriguez vs. Zac Cavender at BKFC Fight Night Michigan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BKFC (@bareknucklefc)