Eric Spicely Replaces Bruno Silva Against Deron Winn At UFC Greenville

Eric Spicely will be making his return to the UFC this weekend. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt was initially released by the Las Vegas-based promotion in 2018.

However, he re-signed with the promotion this past weekend to replace Bruno Silva against Deron Winn at UFC Greenville. MMA Junkie confirmed the news, which was first reported by MyMMANews.

The card goes down this weekend (Sat. June 22, 2019) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Spicely is a former semi-finalist from The Ultimate Fighter 23 (TUF 23). However, after three straight losses to the likes of Antonio Carlos Junior, Gerald Meerschaert, and Darren Stewart, he was handed his walking papers last year.

As for Winn, he’ll actually be making his UFC debut, as well as his debut at 185 pounds. The American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) product will have his hands full against a ground specialist the caliber of Spicely.

UFC Greenville Card

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET):

Renato Moicano vs. Chan Sung Jung

Rob Font vs. John Lineker

Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown

Montana De La Rosa vs. Andrea Lee

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Kevin Holland

Syuri Kondo vs. Ashley Yoder

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET):