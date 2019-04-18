DC Protege Deron Winn Set For UFC Debut In Greenville

One of the UFC’s top prospects is set to make his promotional debut.

Back in December, Daniel Cormier protege Deron Winn signed with the UFC. Now, according to a report from Combate, Winn will make his first walk to the Octagon at UFC Greenville on June 22. The show goes down from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Winn is a 2016 Olympic prospect and is trained by former UFC fighter and Olympic gold medalist Kevin Jackson. Not to mention he is a two-time junior college champion and a three-time all-American. He’ll face off against Markus Perez. Winn, 29, is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a record of 5-0.

He last competed at Golden Boy MMA’s inaugural event in November, where he defeated Tom Lawlor. He’ll face former Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) middleweight champion Perez.

Perez is two for two in his UFC career, winning his last Octagon appearance in February against Anthony Hernandez via second-round submission.