Eric Nicksick Stands by Sean Strickland Criticism but Admits Going on Ariel Helwani Was a Mistake

Days after shredding Sean Strickland over his performance at UFC 312, coach Eric Nicksick knew he’d f*cked up.

Strickland came up short in his long-awaited rematch with reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in Sydney, Australia, delivering a lackluster performance en route to a decisive unanimous decision defeat. Strickland’s poor outing was made all the more worse by the fact that the fighter had challenged ‘DDP’ to fight him “to the death” 48 hours earlier.

Addressing his fighters’ shortcomings on an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show following UFC 312, Nicksick called Strickland’s showing “uninspired” and that it seemed like he was “sleepwalking” through the whole 25-minute affair.

Nicksick then went on to suggest that if Strickland is not interested in becoming a world champion once again, he may need to look for another coach.

“It was just uninspired fighting to me,” Nicksick said. “It just seemed like he was sleepwalking. … It was a tough 25 minutes to travel all the way out there. Let’s not forget, this was a title fight. I take these title fights very seriously, and I don’t know. I was just very disappointed, man. I was disappointed with the whole entire outcome and the whole fight as a process. I just thought it was kind of flat.” Nicksick continued, “I think he needs to evaluate what he wants to do in this sport. If it’s just to make money, then that’s great. Let us know. I want to coach world champions, so my motivations are different.”

Getting wind of Nicksick’s comments, Strickland launched a lengthy response on X revealing that Nicksick likely won’t be in his corner going forward.

Eric Nicksick express regret after lambasting Strickland over UFC 312 loss

Looking back on all the drama during a recent episode of his Verse Us podcast, Nicksick stood by the message he delivered on Helwani’s show but admitted that his delivery could have been a lot better.