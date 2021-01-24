Rap legend Eminem has recently been involved with the promotion of UFC 257. A video advertising the main event featuring Eminem’s music made the rounds on social media, after being posted by both the UFC and the rapper himself.

However, Eminem appeared to have beef with UFC president Dana White during a joint interview on ESPN SportsCenter.

‘Slim Shady’ took shots at White telling the veteran MMA promoter his opinion does not matter before cursing him out and exiting the interview.

“The best part about your opinion is that it doesn’t matter. And if every fighter that you had listened to your opinion when you doubted them, you wouldn’t have a f*cking league. So, you’re an assh*le and I’m out.”

In an interview with Farah Hannoun, White seemed unfazed by the altercation and suggested all is not what it seems.

“Yeah,” White said with a smirk. “There’s something going on. You’ll have to wait and see.”

Eminem dropped the music video for his new single “Higher” today. In the video, the full footage of the rapper’s interaction with White is played and shows that the confusing diss was all just for fun. It appears White was trying to drum up even more interest in UFC 257 by engineering a fake beef between him and the rap superstar.

In the UFC 257 main event, former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor will look to propel himself back into title contention when he takes on Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier.

