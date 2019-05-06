Elias Theodorou Breaks His Silence On UFC Ottawa Loss

Spread the word!













Elias Theodorou breaks his silence on the latest defeat in his pro-MMA career that took place over the weekend.

Theodorou suffered a unanimous decision loss to Derek Brunson at UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) on Saturday night (May 4, 2019) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on ESPN+.

This was an important fight for the rising contender as a win over Brunson in his home country of Canada would allow him to jump up in the rankings in the middleweight division. That wasn’t meant to be. The loss snaps Theodorou’s three-fight winning streak.

Now, it’s back to the drawing board for this contender. Theodorou took to his official Instagram account to reflect on this bout. He wrote the following:

“You either win or you learn. Wasn’t my night tonight, but honored to have my team by my side in victory and defeat. We’ll be back with much to learn. Nothing but respect to Derek, he was the better man tonight.”

It will be interesting to see where he goes from here and who he’ll fight next inside of the Octagon. That will be determined based on how long he is medically suspended, when he wants to fight next, and what the Las Vegas-based promotion has in store for him next.