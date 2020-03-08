Edson Barboza Requests His Release From The UFC

Spread the word!













Lightweight contender Edson Barboza has shockingly asked to leave the UFC.

Speaking on social media last night the Brazilian knockout artist expressed his appreciation for his many years with the company before requesting he be released from his promotional contract.

“I’m very thankful for these almost 10 years that I have been working for the company! I gave my best every single fight to put on a show for the fans, but I think it’s time to move on. I don’t have more time to wait. Please let me go.@ufc @seanshelby @danawhite”

The 34-year-old first fought for the UFC all the way back in 2010. He first entered the octagon as an unbeaten 6-0 novice. Today he boasts a record of 20-8 and has given fight fans some of the most memorable moments and fights in the sports history.

High profile wins over Ross Pearson, Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez and Dan Hooker litter is record but Barboza will forever be remembered for spectacularly knocking out Englishman Terry Etim.

The Brazilian secured the first ever spinning wheel kick KO in company history when the pair met in 2012. It is arguably the best knockout of all time and until this day is played countless times on very Barboza fight night.

As of yet the UFC are yet to respond to Barbosa’s request to leave the company. The fighter and his team have also failed to explain exactly why they want to exit the sports leading promotion. Stay tuned for all the updates on this story as we get them.

What’s next for lightweight contender Edson Barbosa?