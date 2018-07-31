DWTNCS Episode 7 Results: Four Fighters Earn Contracts

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series keeps on rolling along with tonight’s episode seven.

As always LowkickMMA is the place for all your MMA needs.

Here are the results:

Juan Adams (3-0) vs. Shawn Teed (5-1)

Juan Adams defeats Shawn Teed via TKO (Ground & Pound) at 4:17 of round one

Jordan Griffin (16-5) vs. Maurice Mitchell (11-1)

Jordan Griffin defeats Maurice Mitchell via submission (RNC) at 3:57 of round one

Ian Heinisch (10-1) vs. Justin Sumter (6-1)

Ian Heinisch defeats Justin Sumter via KO (Elbows) at 3:37 of round one

Dontale Mayes (4-2) vs. Mitchell Sipe (4-0)

Dontale Mayes defeats Mitchell Sipe via TKO (Referee Stoppage) at 4:49 of round two

Garrett Gross (11-7) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (5-0)

Roosevelt Roberts defeats Garrett Gross via submission (RNC) at 2:13 of round two

UFC Contracts Awarded:

Juan Adams – Heavyweight

Ian Heinisch – Middleweight

Roosevelt Roberts – Lightweight

Jordan Griffin – Lightweight