DWTNCS Episode 7 Results: Four Fighters Earn Contracts

By
Mike Straus
-
0
SHARE

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series keeps on rolling along with tonight’s episode seven.

As always LowkickMMA is the place for all your MMA needs.

Here are the results:

Juan Adams (3-0) vs. Shawn Teed (5-1)

  •  Juan Adams defeats Shawn Teed via TKO (Ground & Pound) at 4:17 of round one

Jordan Griffin (16-5) vs. Maurice Mitchell (11-1)

  •  Jordan Griffin defeats Maurice Mitchell via submission (RNC) at 3:57 of round one

Ian Heinisch (10-1) vs. Justin Sumter (6-1)

  •  Ian Heinisch defeats Justin Sumter via KO (Elbows) at 3:37 of round one

 Dontale Mayes (4-2) vs. Mitchell Sipe (4-0)

  •  Dontale Mayes defeats Mitchell Sipe via TKO (Referee Stoppage) at 4:49 of round two

Garrett Gross (11-7) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (5-0)

  •  Roosevelt Roberts defeats Garrett Gross via submission (RNC) at 2:13 of round two

UFC Contracts Awarded:

  •  Juan Adams – Heavyweight
  •  Ian Heinisch – Middleweight
  •  Roosevelt Roberts – Lightweight
  •  Jordan Griffin – Lightweight

 

Advertisement

NEXT: DWTNCS Episode 6 Results: Nick Newell Disappoints

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR