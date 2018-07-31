DWTNCS Episode 7 Results: Four Fighters Earn Contracts

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series keeps on rolling along with tonight’s episode seven.
As always LowkickMMA is the place for all your MMA needs.
Here are the results:
Juan Adams (3-0) vs. Shawn Teed (5-1)
- Juan Adams defeats Shawn Teed via TKO (Ground & Pound) at 4:17 of round one
Jordan Griffin (16-5) vs. Maurice Mitchell (11-1)
- Jordan Griffin defeats Maurice Mitchell via submission (RNC) at 3:57 of round one
Ian Heinisch (10-1) vs. Justin Sumter (6-1)
- Ian Heinisch defeats Justin Sumter via KO (Elbows) at 3:37 of round one
Dontale Mayes (4-2) vs. Mitchell Sipe (4-0)
- Dontale Mayes defeats Mitchell Sipe via TKO (Referee Stoppage) at 4:49 of round two
Garrett Gross (11-7) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (5-0)
- Roosevelt Roberts defeats Garrett Gross via submission (RNC) at 2:13 of round two
UFC Contracts Awarded:
- Juan Adams – Heavyweight
- Ian Heinisch – Middleweight
- Roosevelt Roberts – Lightweight
- Jordan Griffin – Lightweight
Advertisement