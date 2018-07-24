DWTNCS Episode 6 Results: Nick Newell Disappoints

Another Tuesday evening in the summer and that could only mean one thing.
The Contender Series keeps on rolling along tonight ( Tues., July 24, 2018) with the sixth episode of the season.
Here are the results:
Chase Hooper (5-0) vs. Canaan Kawaihae (3-0)
- Chase Hooper def. Canaan Kawaihae via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 28-26)
Jeff Hughes (9-1) vs. Josh Appelt (15-6)
- Jeff Hughes def. Josh Appelt via TKO (punches) at 4:26 of round one.
Sodiq Yusuff (6-1) vs. Mike Davis (5-0)
- Sodiq Yusuff def. Mike Davis via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
Jim Crute (7-0) vs. Chris Birchler (7-3)
- Jim Crute def. Chris Birchler via TKO (referee stoppage) at 4:23 of round one.
Nick Newell (14-1) vs. Alex Munoz (4-0)
- Alex Munoz def. Nick Newell via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
UFC Contracts Awarded:
- Jeff Hughes – Heavyweight
- Sodiq Yusuff – Featherweight
- Jim Crute – Light Heavyweight
Developmental Deal:
- Chase Hooper – Featherweight
