Dustin Poirier Updates Status Following UFC 230 Injury

Following his removal from UFC 230’s co-main event, Dustin Poirier has updated his health status via social media.

“The Diamond” was supposed to face Nate Diaz in a much anticipated lightweight co-main event at UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden on November 3. Unfortunately, injuries are apart of the game.

In the wake of Poirier’s injury announcement and subsequent removal, many fans wondered if Diaz would be rebooked against a different opponent. That, however, would not happen and Stockton’s own Diaz would be removed from UFC 230 entirely.

As for Poirier, he has broken his silence regarding his latest injury. And the No. 3-ranked lightweight isn’t too concerned.

“Small setbacks happen.. I’m flying out to LA next week to get a second opinion on my injury and I’ll have an idea of when I can return to compete, I can’t wait to get back in the Octagon!! “Thank you all for the support”

It appears Poirier is in good spirits despite his small setback. Be that as it may, it’s still unclear when he will be able to return to training, let alone the Octagon.

Hopefully “The Diamond” has a speedy recovery. And hopefully, a Diaz rebooking isn’t too far out of the question upon his return.