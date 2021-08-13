Video footage has resurfaced this week, which appears to show former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier training alongside controversial guru and School of Self Awareness leader, Joshua Fabia at American Top Team ahead of his UFC 264 trilogy bout with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor last month.



Poirier, who took a first round TKO doctor’s stoppage victory over McGregor after the Dubliner suffered a fracture to his left tibia at the close of the round, managed to take bragging rights in the pair’s trilogy of bouts in the July rubber match — lodging his second win over McGregor.



The Lafayette native, who plys his trade at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida — was pictured grappling and rolling with former lightweight title challenger and The Ultimate Fighter 1 victor, Diego Sanchez in April of this year — prior to the latter’s canceled bout against former title chaser, Donald Cerrone and subsequent release from the promotion.



In a video posted on Sanchez’s official Instagram account, the veteran Albuquerque native — who is currently in talks to compete under the BKFC banner, explained how it was a pleasure working alongside the “legend” Poirier.



“Getting some work in with the Diamond,” Sanchez’s caption read. “@americantopteam training and got some time with the legend @dustinpoirier. It was a pleasure getting to work with such a professional. There is a reason he is and has been at the top of the game for so long. He was one of the friendliest and open training partners at ATT. Thank you @dustinpoirier for your time and energy champ. Your (sic) got this Diamond.“



This week, footage emerged which appears to show Sanchez and Poirier engaged in what appears to be a private training session with the aforenoted, Fabia, with the trio drilling pivoting left-hand shots, as well as multiple clinch scenarios and escapes, as Fabia also demonstrates a high-crotch single leg takedown attempt on the former interim champion.



The almost two and a half minute video was posted on the official School of Self Awareness Instagram page on July 11., with the caption; “Best of luck #ufc264. Best of luck @dustinpoirier just do you and make thenotoriousmma (Conor McGregor) loose (sic) control of himself. You got this.“

Veteran TUF 1 victor, Sanchez recently parted ways with Fabia in a professional capacity, after UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell expressed concerns for Sanchez’s well-being after Fabia had requested medical records from Sanchez’s almost 16-year stay under the organization’s banner.



After Campbell’s request for documentation from Fabia and Sanchez’s attorney to confirm whether or not Sanchez was suffering from health issues as a result of competing in professional mixed martial arts failed to be provided, the New Mexico native was pulled from his slated retirement fight against former teammate, Cerrone and released from the UFC.