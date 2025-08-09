Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier was recently announced as an analyst for the upcoming pay-per-view event, UFC 319. The former interim Lightweight Champion is a fan favorite both inside and outside the cage. He has won the hearts of many through his Good Fight Foundation, which provides essential groceries for families, assists with school supplies, and helps build playgrounds for children with disabilities.

Poirier’s analyst assignment comes less than a month after his bittersweet retirement fight against Max “Blessed” Holloway at UFC 318. Though the result was a loss in his hometown, it was still considered one of the most heartfelt and honorable retirements the UFC has ever given a fighter.

Dustin Poirier is the embodiment of MMA for many fans, so his swift return behind the desk on August 16th is a welcome sight. This won’t be his first rodeo as an analyst—he made his debut back in 2023 at UFC 287. Even before retiring, fans embraced how naturally he stepped into the role. Dustin Poirier’s articulate communication style, combined with a deep understanding of the sport makes him a perfect fit for the roll.

Dustin Poirier is in good company

Over the past decade, it has become common practice for the UFC to hire its own fighters to serve as analysts during events. This approach has worked out well, for the most part.

The first notable fighter to make the transition to analyst, in my opinion, was Kenny Florian. A former title challenger in three weight divisions, “KenFlo” has a natural talent for breaking down matchups.

The UFC has also brought in former champions like Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping, and Tyron Woodley to do analyst work—some of whom have become full-time cageside commentators.

I believe his star will shine just as brightly behind the desk as it did in the cage.