Dustin Poirier claims short notice fight at UFC 294 with Islam Makhachev was ‘Perfect’: ‘Making weight wasn’t a problem’

Dustin Poirier has claimed he felt the timing on a short-notice offer to fight undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 last month, was “perfect” – after revealing the promotion went radio silent on the bout, despite offering him the clash.

Poirier, the current number three ranked lightweight contender and former interim champion, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 291 back in July, dropping a thunderous second round high-kick knockout loss to two-time foe, Justin Gaethje in the pair’s symbolic BMF championship rematch.

And earlier this month, the Lafayette native – who is currently targeting a comeback at UFC 300 in April of next year, confirmed how he was offered a title fight with Makhachev on just 11 days notice last month, before the promotion eventually booked the Russian against featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski.

Dustin Poirier laments failed UFC 294 fight with Islam Makhachev

Despite failing to land a title fight with the American Kickboxing Academy staple in a quickfire turnaround, Poirier claimed how he felt the timing on a fight with Makhachev would have been “perfect”.

“Yeah, they [the UFC] offered me the fight on 10, 11 days notice,” Dustin Poirier told MMA Fighting. “I accepted it. My weight’s been crazy low these past few months, I’ve stayed on a diet, I’ve been eating really healthy these last few months. So making the weight wasn’t a problem.”

“… I thought it was perfect timing because I had just planned the trip to Florida, a few hours before I got to my condo from the airport,” Dustin Poirier explained. “I got a call and I knew my team was there. My boxing coach was there, Mike Brown was there and they were going to be there for the next couple weeks. It was less than two weeks away and my team was all intact and ready to go so I thought it was a good time.”

