Duke Roufus Will Work With Donald Cerrone Ahead Of McGregor Fight

Duke Roufus claims that he’ll be doing some work with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone ahead of his highly-anticipated fight with Conor McGregor in January.

McGregor and Cerrone headline the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18. Speaking during the “Brawls Deep” segment of “The Luke Thomas Show,” Roufus divulged he’s scheduled to work with Cerrone, who’s good friends with his students Paul Felder and Anthony Pettis, later this month ahead of his fight with the Irishman. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Kind of interesting note, I’ll switch gears, Paul Felder and Anthony [Pettis], you know they’re friends with Cowboy Cerrone, so I’m going to be getting a visit right after Christmas from Cowboy. He’s coming out to do a little training with us, and I’m pretty excited about it actually.”

McGregor and Cerrone will be matching up at 155 pounds. It’s a very interesting decision for McGregor, who has made it clear he wants to get back to the 155 pound-title and a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, some assume he’s now set on chasing a fight with Jorge Masvidal at welterweight.

If McGregor does want a fight with Nurmagomedov next, UFC president Dana White has suggested a win over Cerrone, despite it being at 170 pounds, could be enough.

What do you think about Roufus working with Cerrone ahead of his fight with McGregor?