Douglas Lima Releases Statement After Bellator Welterweight Title Win

Last night (Sat. October 26, 2019) Douglas Lima captured the Bellator welterweight title in the Bellator 232 main event, winning the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix in the process. He was awarded a $1 million prize along with the gold, and now sits atop Bellator’s 170-pound division once again.

Shortly after his win, Lima took to Instagram to release a statement on his victory here’s what he had to say.

“All glory to you God, thank you! To my amazing coaches and training partners, thank you so much! We’re still improving! I love all the support I got this week! Thank you all and God bless! Just so grateful! I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength!”

The 31-year-old Lima is now on a three-fight win streak since suffering his last loss under the Bellator banner, which just so happened to be against MacDonald, who took the welterweight strap from Lima back in January of 2018. Now, Lima is back on top of the division he once ruled. With each man now owning a win over the other, a potential trilogy bout could be near for MacDonald and Lima.

